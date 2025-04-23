Wall Street’s Relief Rally Is Set to Power Ahead: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks jumped and bonds rose as a wave of relief swept through global markets after the Trump administration defused some of the tension that has rattled investors.

Wall Street was set to build on the biggest equity gains in two weeks, with S&P 500 futures climbing 2.3% after President Donald Trump allayed fears that he plans to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Optimism of easing US-China trade tensions added to the risk-on mood.

Tesla Inc. rose about 6% in premarket trading after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he will pull back from his work with the US government to focus on the electric-vehicle maker. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index marched 1.6% higher.

Treasuries mostly rallied as worries about threats to Powell’s position faded. A gauge of dollar strength steadied after rallying from a 16-month low. Bitcoin stormed above $90,000 for the first time since early March. Gold fell as demand for havens cooled. Oil extended its rebound.

Trump’s comments on the Fed chief late Tuesday are a walk-back from opinions expressed in the past week that sparked concerns about the US central bank’s independence. On the trade front, Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that a standoff with China can be de-escalated.

“I took the view that the actual probability of Powell getting sacked was close to zero, but the tuning down of the rhetoric on China is clearly a relief,” said Francois Rimeu, a strategist at La Francaise AM in Paris.

It’s also a busy day for earnings, with AT&T Inc. rising in the premarket after attracting more new wireless subscribers than analysts expected in the first quarter. SAP SE soared the most in six years after profit at Europe’s most valuable company topped analyst estimates. Reckitt Benckiser Plc dropped after reporting lackluster sales growth.

Trump said Tuesday he had no intention of firing Powell, despite his frustration with the Fed not moving more quickly to lower borrowing costs. The president posted on social media last week that the Fed chair’s “termination cannot come fast enough!” His rebuke of the Fed and comments from officials that Trump was studying whether he could replace its chief had sent the dollar to the lowest level since December 2023.

“If one is optimistic, one can take the view that Trump is slowly backing down on trade and on firing Powell,” said Gillles Guibout, head of European equities at AXA IM. “But he has a structural tendency to create uncertainty and now there’s a real defiance among international investors, and that’s palpable in the dollar.”

On trade, Trump said he plans to be “very nice” to China in any talks and that tariffs will drop if the two countries can reach a deal, a sign he may be backing down from his tough stance on Beijing amid market volatility. The US president also said that final tariffs on China wouldn’t be “anywhere near” the 145% level set.

“It’s really hard to see the endgame on trade,” said Rimeu at La Francaise AM. “Investors need to prepare in the event that say, in three months, we land with US tariffs that are manageable for the global economy.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 2.3% as of 6:39 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.6%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1404

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3307

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 141.84 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.6% to $93,558.96

Ether rose 5.9% to $1,795.88

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.32%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $64.31 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.5% to $3,329.35 an ounce

