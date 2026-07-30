Chinese investor to buy Swiss outdoor brand Mammut

Mammut has grown significantly, with over half of its turnover now coming from outside Europe. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

The Swiss outdoor brand Mammut is changing hands. The investment firm Jacobs Capital is selling the Aargau-based company to a Chinese investor. Mammut will remain headquartered in Switzerland.

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No financial details of the transaction were disclosed in a press release issued on Thursday. However, the change of ownership is expected to herald a new phase of growth for Mammut.

Chinese investor CPE intends to work with the existing management team to drive growth, particularly in China and the Asia-Pacific region, according to the statement. The focus will be on product innovation, adapting the product range to local markets, expanding distribution channels and optimising the supply chain.

According to its own figures, CPE manages capital totalling over 150 billion renminbi (CHF18 billion), sourced from around 200 investors. The private equity firm has not previously been active in Switzerland.

Strong growth and improved profitability

In its press release, Jacobs Capital highlights the successful restructuring that Mammut has undergone since the company came under its ownership in 2021. Mammut has grown significantly, with over half of its turnover now coming from outside Europe. Profitability has also doubled in recent years.

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Previously, Mammut had long been part of the Conzzetta conglomerate, which was listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange. Ultimately, only Bystronic, which specialises in sheet metal processing, remained from that group. According to the information provided, the Mammut brand, founded in 1862, currently operates in around 51 countries and employs approximately 900 staff.

Headquarters to remain in Seon

Even following the sale to a Chinese owner, the outdoor clothing brand is expected to remain strongly rooted in its Swiss tradition. According to the statement, the headquarters – housing the central departments of innovation, design and development – will remain in Seon, in the canton of Aargau.

The statement went on to say that CEO Heiko Schäfer and his team remain committed to the brand’s Swiss roots, technical expertise, product quality, sustainability and deep connection to the mountaineering community.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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