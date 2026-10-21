Swiss air traffic control system restored after technical glitch
Following a technical fault, Skyguide’s air traffic control systems are now operating normally again. Capacity has been increased to 80% and Skyguide intends to restore full capacity following a 24-hour stabilisation phase.
Skyguide’s experts have now identified the cause of the technical fault, the air traffic control organisation announced on Tuesday. Safety in Swiss airspace is guaranteed – there are currently no indications of a cyberattack.
Skyguide had previously halved airspace capacity as a precautionary measure due to a fault in the surveillance system. There was a brief interruption to take-offs and landings at Zurich and Geneva airports. There was a problem with the system that generates the radar imagery needed to monitor aircraft movements.
To ensure that the systems continue to operate reliably, a 20% restriction will remain in place for a further 24 hours. Delays were possible due to the reduced capacity.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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