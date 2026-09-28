Swiss win 12 medals at WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai

Switzerland finished the competition as the best European team and among the top three in the world. Keystone-SDA

Switzerland has won 12 medals - four gold, two silver and six bronze - at the WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, China. The Alpine nation finished the competition as the best European team and among the top three in the world.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Schweiz gewinnt 12 Medaillen an Berufsweltmeisterschaft in Shanghai Original Read more: Schweiz gewinnt 12 Medaillen an Berufsweltmeisterschaft in Shanghai

العربية ar سويسرا تحصد 12 ميدالية في بطولة العالم للمهارات بشنغهاي Read more: سويسرا تحصد 12 ميدالية في بطولة العالم للمهارات بشنغهاي

Over the course of four days, the 42 Swiss vocational students demonstrated their skills in Shanghai, according to a statement by the SwissSkills Foundation on Sunday.

The world championship titles went to Ian Hofer from Turbenthal, canton Zurich, and Cyrill Koller from Rossrüti, canton St Gallen, in the “Industry 4.0” category, hotel communications specialist Fina Niebergall from Zurich, plumber Matthias Steiner from Lyssach, Bern, and construction machinery mechanic Sandro Amrhein from Balterswil, canton Thurgau.

More Education Why the world should take note of the Swiss apprenticeship model Some consider the system the “gold standard” in vocational training. Read more: Why the world should take note of the Swiss apprenticeship model

These talented young professionals had learnt their trade from while completing apprenticeships in Switzerland. They had also prepared intensively for the WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai through training sessions and hours of practice.

+ WorldSkills showcases the talents of the future

At the last WorldSkills 2024 in Lyon, the Swiss delegation won 15 medals and also finished third in the nations’ ranking as the top European nation. At the WorldSkills 2022, which was held in a decentralised format, Switzerland won 19 medals.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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