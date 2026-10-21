Zurich Airport reorganises management after rocky start in India

Zurich Airport reorganises its management team – Head of Commercial Operations moves to India Keystone-SDA

Zurich Airport is carrying out a partial reshuffle of its senior management. Chief Operating Officer Stefan Tschudin is leaving the company in mid-2027. Chief Commercial Officer Stefan Gross is moving to India, where he will take on a leading role at the new Noida Airport.

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At the same time, the organisation at Zurich Airport is being restructured. The changes are due to be implemented in the course of 2027, as the airport operator announced on Wednesday.

Tschudin has worked for the airport since 2007 and has been a member of the executive board since 2017. It was stated that he is leaving the company by mutual agreement in light of new strategic priorities.

A rocky start in India

Gross, who has been in charge of the retail, catering and other services business at Zurich Airport since 2016, will become Chairman of the Board of Directors at Noida Airport near the Indian capital, New Delhi. This move underlines the Group’s commitment to its business with its Indian subsidiary.

The new airport there began operations in June. However, business is getting off to a slower start than originally expected. Zurich Airport still expects Noida to post an operating loss this year. The break-even point is expected to be reached in 2027. In the longer term, the group aims to significantly expand its international business.

Merger of divisions

At Zurich Airport itself, Lydia Naef, previously head of real estate, is taking on the role of new commercial director, assuming responsibility for all business outside of actual flight operations. This includes, amongst other things, the letting and management of property, retail outlets, restaurants and other services for passengers and visitors.

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In addition, the existing property division is being reorganised. A new department will in future be responsible for construction projects as well as the operation and maintenance of the buildings. This move is driven by the extensive construction and refurbishment work scheduled to take place at the airport in the coming years.

The search for new members of the Executive Board to head up flight operations and the new construction division will begin in the coming weeks, according to the press release. The number of members on the Group Executive Board is to remain unchanged.

Zurich Airport has recently benefited from a strong appetite for travel and achieved a record profit in the first half of 2026. However, the high costs associated with the new Noida Airport in India are weighing on the results, which is why the group expects a decline in profits for the year as a whole.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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