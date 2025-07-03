The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland

Zurich Insurance Buys Canadian Insurance Technology Firm BOXX

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Zurich Insurance Group AG agreed to buy BOXX Insurance Inc, a Canadian cyber risk management firm, marking the Swiss insurer’s latest push into the insurance technology sector. 

The acquisition will see BOXX becoming part of Zurich’s platforms business, Zurich Global Ventures, the company said in a statement. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 

“BOXX’s digital-first, service-led approach will help us further enhance customer engagement and provide integrated solutions that make people’s everyday life easier,” Cara Morton, CEO Zurich Global Ventures said in the statement. 

BOXX provides services to businesses and individuals to insure and defend against cyber threats. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Toronto, Canada. 

Zurich Insurance has gone into an acquisition spree since last year. In April, the firm bought a minority stake in Icen Risk, a UK company specializing in insuring mergers and acquisitions. Last year, the Swiss insurer also bought American International Group’s global travel insurance business, as well as a majority stake in India’s Kotak General Insurance Company Ltd.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How important are common resources in today’s world? 

In a globalised world, are collectively-managed land or resources – so-called commons – still relevant?

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR