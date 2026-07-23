Asian Shares Rise on Chipmakers, Brent Tops $96: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Asian shares advanced as regional chipmakers climbed on expectations they will benefit from the billions of dollars flowing into the artificial intelligence buildout. Oil extended its recent rally.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific equities gauge rose 0.8%, with the Kospi — a bellwether for AI investments — adding 2.5%. Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. both jumped more than 2% as investors bet the South Korean chipmakers will be among the beneficiaries of global AI spending. An Asian gauge of semiconductor stocks was set for a third day of gains.

Still, caution lingered with Nasdaq 100 futures dropping 0.3% and Alphabet Inc. sliding more than 3% in extended trading on its higher-than-expected capital spending plan. Tesla Inc. dropped 4% after missing estimates, while International Business Machines Corp. edged lower after cutting full-year sales outlook.

Oil advanced after Iran-backed Houthi militants said they targeted two Saudi Arabian tankers in the Red Sea, escalating the Middle East conflict and threatening deeper supply disruptions. Global benchmark Brent rose as much as 2.5% to over $96 a barrel, the highest level since early June.

Alphabet’s results mark the start of a critical test for the AI trade, especially for the suppliers in Asia. After last week’s technology selloff, which sent a gauge of chipmakers into a bear market, earnings over the next two weeks will be scrutinized for signs that hundreds of billions of dollars invested in AI are beginning to generate commensurate returns.

“The increase in capex means a lot of those dollars will find their way to the order books in Asia,” said Josh Gilbert, Etoro APAC & Mideast lead analyst. “Investors are reading this as confirmation that the AI build-out is still accelerating and that’s good for the infrastructure underneath it.”

Alphabet now expects capital spending to reach as much as $205 billion this year, eclipsing its previous guidance and far exceeding Wall Street expectations. The company is accelerating investment in AI computing capacity to meet surging demand, executives said in a call with analysts.

Investors will turn their focus to next week’s results from Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. for guidance on capital spending.

While there might be a deceleration in capex by hyperscalers, it doesn’t change the opportunity for long-term active managers, Vikas Pershad, a portfolio manager at M&G Investments, said on Bloomberg TV.

“AI optimism remains intact, but the burden of proof has shifted decisively onto management teams,” Mark Malek, chief investment officer at Siebert Financial, wrote in a note. “Future earnings calls will increasingly focus on return on invested capital rather than AI ambitions.”

Elsewhere, yields on the Treasury two-year note held at 4.30%, having gained four basis points during the US session. The US 30-year bond yield has stayed above 5% for the longest stretch since the dawn of the financial crisis, echoing investor concerns about a growing debt pile and sticky inflation.

Also, Indonesian stocks rallied, putting the benchmark on track to enter a bull market as an affirmed sovereign rating boosted sentiment and sustained tech optimism fueled a regional rebound.

Investors are also weighing geopolitical tensions. President Donald Trump vowed to hit Iranian bridges and power plants if Tehran continued attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with its own warning.

The renewed escalation has fueled concerns that higher energy prices could keep inflation elevated and complicate the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. With the central bank meeting next week, money markets are pricing about a 30% chance of a rate increase and a 70% probability that policymakers hold steady. The European Central Bank announces a policy decision later Thursday.

“Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in the Middle East have effectively stalled as military strikes continue with no sign of easing,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. “The rally in energy continues to weigh on the Treasury market as hostilities between the US and Iran intensify.”

Corporate Highlights:

Texas Instruments Inc., the biggest maker of analog and embedded processing chips, gave a sales forecast that topped estimates but failed to excite investors, who have bid up the company’s shares this year. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake will step down in November after eight years at the helm to be replaced by Greg Ward, who currently leads its banking and financial services division. Southwest Airlines Co. provided an outlook for the full year that exceeded projections, even as operating revenue for the second quarter missed analysts’ estimates. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 12:03 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.2% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1427 The Japanese yen was little changed at 163.08 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7693 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $65,771.16 Ether was little changed at $1,927.41 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.66% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.765% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.99% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $88.34 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi and Bing Hong Lok.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.