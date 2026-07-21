Asian Stocks Set to Rise on Tech Rally, Oil Gains: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia were set for a second day of gains as a rebound in chipmakers at the heart of the artificial intelligence boom offset concerns over renewed escalation in the US-Iran conflict.

Equity-index futures for Japan, South Korea and Australia pointed to further gains, extending Tuesday’s biggest rise in the Asian benchmark in a month. The advance would follow the Nasdaq 100’s best session in three weeks, as a 5.2% surge in a key semiconductor gauge signaled renewed demand for beaten-down chipmakers.

Adding to the optimism, Nvidia Corp. said its latest chip designs are now reaching customers, while Intel Corp. rose on plans for further job cuts. After the close, Super Micro Computer Inc. surged following an update that pointed to a growing order backlog.

The rebound in stocks came even as crude oil prices climbed, reigniting inflation concerns that pushed bond yields to the highest in two months. American crude climbed for a fourth consecutive day to $84.70 a barrel as US President Donald Trump minimized the prospect of immediate talks with Iran. Global benchmark Brent advanced to the highest since early June as investors weighed the risk of disruptions to global energy supplies.

Tuesday’s rally followed weeks of volatility in the year’s best-performing corner of the market as investors questioned whether massive AI spending will translate into commensurate returns. The focus now shifts to earnings from Alphabet Inc. and Tesla Inc. starting Wednesday, with lofty expectations leaving little room for disappointment.

“The burden of proof has changed. Investors are no longer asking whether companies can withstand the uncertainty,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “They want growth and guidance strong enough to justify elevated valuations.”

Elsewhere, gold and silver advanced on dip-buying. Bullion advanced as much as 2% to trade above $4,080 an ounce, while silver jumped as much as 5% on Tuesday.

Treasuries fell, pushing 10- and 30-year yields to the highest levels in about two months, as a surge in crude oil prices stoked concern that inflationary pressures will prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. The dollar ticked higher, pushing the yen back to its weakest level since 1986.

Meanwhile, the US plans to impose a 100% tariff on generic drugs imported to the US beginning in August 2028, President Donald Trump said in a social media post Tuesday.

Still, investors remain focused on company results. US earnings growth should continue to support stocks in the second half of the year, even as near-term bullish positioning and macro headwinds weigh on share prices, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.

Nearly 20% of companies in the S&P 500 by market value are slated to report results this week. Alphabet and Intel will give investors a clearer read on how AI spending is reshaping the tech industry. Intel reports Thursday.

While the recent selloff in AI-related shares has raised questions about the durability of the trade, some strategists see it as a reset rather than a sign of deteriorating fundamentals.

“The long-term AI backdrop appears to be intact,” said Adam Turnquist at LPL Financial. “The recent correction appears more consistent with a healthy reset following a parabolic advance than a fundamental breakdown in the AI investment theme.”

Corporate News:

Global banks are poised to reap a windfall from SoftBank Group Corp.’s unprecedented borrowing binge as they fund the debt-laden conglomerate’s enormous artificial intelligence bet. SpaceX has set the stage for one of the largest share unlocks in capital markets history, with as much as $116 billion worth of stock becoming eligible for sale for the first time next month. Moonshot AI plans to begin talks in August on a final fundraising round ahead of a Hong Kong listing, targeting a valuation of as much as $50 billion as enthusiasm for its latest AI model fuels investor demand. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:23 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.7% S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1399 The Japanese yen was little changed at 163.22 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7684 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6998 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $66,280.23 Ether fell 0.2% to $1,918.99 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.98% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $84.66 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,082.30 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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