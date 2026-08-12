No crisis mode in Switzerland despite heatwave and drought
Switzerland has stopped short of declaring a state of emergency due to the ongoing drought and heatwave. The situation can currently be managed with existing structures, the government says.
The government is in dialogue with the cantons and other authorities to analyse the situation on a regular basis, Federal Council spokesperson Nicole Lamon told the media on Wednesday in Bern. Government ministers had discussed the consequences of the extreme heatwave during a meeting on Wednesday.
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According to Lamon, there is currently no need to declare a state of emergency. The cantons are therefore taking the lead in dealing with the consequences of the weather. They bear the responsibility, and the federal government is supporting them within the framework of the legal requirements.
According to Lamon, the agricultural sector has been particularly hard hit. The relevant Department of Economic Affairs has already taken several measures in recent weeks.
The Federal Council will reassess the situation shortly, said Lamon.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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