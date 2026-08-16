Swiss cities association seeks nationwide response to heatwaves

Hanspeter Hilfiker, president of the Swiss Cities Association. Keystone-SDA

The head of the Swiss Cities Association has called for a national strategy to help municipalities adapt to climate change, warning that many urban areas were designed for weather conditions that no longer exist.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Städteverband fordert nationalen Aktionsplan gegen Hitze Original Read more: Städteverband fordert nationalen Aktionsplan gegen Hitze

“Adapting to climate change is a task for society as a whole. We cities will only be able to tackle it by working together with the cantons and the federal government,” Hanspeter Hilfiker, president of the Swiss Cities Association, told Sonntagsblick in an interview.

The cities have long been aware of climate change and have already taken numerous measures. However, adaptation is a long and costly process that they cannot manage on their own.

What is needed is a structured funding framework and national coordination in prioritising measures. Cities, cantons and the federal government should agree on joint steps.

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As examples, Hilfiker cited the removal of paving from public spaces, the greening of streets and the refurbishment of school buildings.

Air-conditioning systems should be considered for certain indoor spaces such as hospitals or schools. However, they are “just one small piece of the jigsaw” among the measures needed to ensure cities remain liveable even during heatwaves, he said.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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