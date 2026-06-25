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Climate solutions

Extreme heat impacts train travel in Switzerland

rails
Extreme heat can cause the tracks to warp. Keystone-SDA

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has experienced a number of disruptions to the railway infrastructure and rolling stock caused by the heat. This includes overheating of traction motors or faults in air-conditioning systems.

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Extreme heat impacts train travel in Switzerland
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Keystone-SDA

According to a statement issued by SBB on Wednesday, affected trains were immediately replaced so that the faulty components could be replaced.

SBB has so far managed to maintain a stable service even under these extreme conditions.

The heat can cause steel in the rails to expand, posing a risk of deformation to the tracks and points.

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On Monday afternoon at Zurich main station, a set of points had to be readjusted for this very reason, SBB reported. Some trains ran with slight delays.

In isolated cases, air-conditioning systems may stop working, the company noted, adding that they would be repaired immediately.

Translated from Italian, sub-edited by jdp

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR