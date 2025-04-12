In Nyon documentary festival, Argentinian director Clarisa Navas takes top prize

Prizes for "The Prince of Nanawa" and "Les Vies d'Andrès" Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Argentinian director Clarisa Navas has won the international Grand Prix at the Visions du Réel documentary film festival in Nyon with The Prince of Nanawa. Baptiste Janon from Fribourg and Rémi Pons from Belgium won the national competition.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Preise für “The Prince of Nanawa” und “Les Vies d’Andrès” Original Read more: Preise für “The Prince of Nanawa” und “Les Vies d’Andrès”

The Prince of Nanawa follows the development of the protagonist Ángel, who lives on the border between Argentina and Paraguay, over the course of ten years.

+ New true crime films: Switzerland’s darkest mysteries – SWI swissinfo.ch

The Vanishing Point by Iranian director Bani Khoshnoudi won the Burning Lights competition, as the organisers announced on Friday evening. The film breaks the family silence about a cousin who disappeared and was executed by the Iranian regime during the 1988 purges.

The winning film in the national competition, Les Vies d’Andrès, depicts the everyday lives of four long-distance lorry drivers in a spiral of performance and logistical constraints. The film interweaves their reality with a novel about a lorry driver from the last century. The Audience Award went to Cutting Through Rocks by Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni.

Translated from French by DeepL/ds

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.



Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link