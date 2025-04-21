The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss president pays tribute to Pope Francis

President Keller-Sutter honours the late Pope
President Keller-Sutter honours the late Pope Keystone-SDA
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter paid tribute to Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday. He was a great spiritual leader, she wrote on X.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Keller-Sutter wrote on the social media platform X shortly after the Pope’s death became known on Monday that his human warmth had not only brought comfort to Catholics.

St. Gallen Bishop Markus Büchel also expressed his “deep sadness” over the Pope’s death on Easter Monday. He wrote in a statement that he was saddened by the loss of a truly great man, for whom the smallest were most important.

He acknowledged the late Pope’s dedication to the poor, and his visit to the refugees in Lampedusa in 2013, thus reaching out to the margins of society to make a statement.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

