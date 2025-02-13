Streaming continues to drive Swiss music market growth

This is the ninth year in a row that the Swiss music market has continued to grow. However, sales are still below the peak of 2000, when they reached CHF372 million.
The Swiss association of music labels (IFPI) said music streaming accounted for over 90% of sales last year. According to a press release published on Thursday, YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify were the main drivers.
In contrast, sales achieved with CDs have continued to fall; compared to 2023, they were down by 25%. This corresponds to turnover of CHF9.7 million – the lowest figure since the launch of the CD at the beginning of the 1980s, according to IFPI.
According to the IFPI press release, songs in Swiss German dialect were the most-streamed Swiss acts in 2024. In first place was Stubete Gäng, followed by Schwizergoofe, Patent Ochsner, Gölä and Hecht.
Swiss hip hop wows – with no mention of cows
This content was published on
Swiss hip hop, sung in dialect, has finally broken into the charts in Germany. It also exists in English, Spanish and even Papiamentu.
The most-streamed international acts in Switzerland last year were led by women: Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. They were followed by Eminem, The Weeknd and David Guetta.
The album Loch dür Zyt by Bern band Züri West was successful. Internationally, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft was the most successful album of the year. The song Beautiful Things, which helped US singer-songwriter and pop musician Benson Boone make his name, was the most successful single of 2024.
Milestones in Swiss pop
This content was published on
The Bern Museum of Communication's "Oh Yeah!" exhibition traces the development of Swiss pop music over 60 years, from Hawaiian bands of the 1950s to the Beat generation, when every town had its own John Lennon or Keith Richards and the emergence of vibrant micro-scenes like punk, rock and metal.
