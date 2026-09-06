Vast new archaeological site opens in Geneva

Geneva residents discover the new Saint-Antoine archaeological site Keystone-SDA

The grand opening ceremony for the new Saint-Antoine archaeological site (SaSA) delighted the public on Saturday in Geneva. Located beneath the Théodelinde Esplanade, this space, covering nearly 1,000m², showcases exceptional remains spanning two millennia of history.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Français fr Les Genevois découvrent le nouveau site archéologique Saint-Antoine Original Read more: Les Genevois découvrent le nouveau site archéologique Saint-Antoine

Русский ru В Женеве открыли новый археологический музейный комплекс Read more: В Женеве открыли новый археологический музейный комплекс

“There was already a large crowd at the opening,” said Cindy Dulac, the manager of SaSA. Many local residents, curious visitors and families came to explore this new site, which has taken years of work to complete.

Its story began in 2010 during the redevelopment of the esplanade, when some exceptional archaeological remains were discovered. The site was then subjected to meticulous excavations between 2012 and 2015. Given the significance of the heritage finds, the authorities decided to protect them and make them accessible to the public.

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A project with a budget of CHF14.5 million ($18 million) was subsequently approved. The extensive construction project began in September 2023 and was completed recently.

Two thousand years of history

Three skylights provide natural light to highlight the historical periods on display. Even without descending into the site, it is possible to see part of the excavations from the new esplanade. Entry is via one of the skylights. Visitors descend a few steps to immerse themselves in two millennia of Geneva’s history.

The temperature is pleasant (22.5C) and the light soft. Visitors can wander around a 1st-century Gallo-Roman settlement, a necropolis containing over 300 graves used between the 3rd and 13th centuries, and part of the 5th-century funeral church of Saint-Laurent. There are also remains of 16th-century fortifications.

Further research

One skeleton is of particular interest to visitors. “It is that of a woman who was between 25 and 50 years old at the time of her death,” explained the guide. She shows no signs of having suffered any violence, he added. This is the only skeleton on display to the public. The others are being kept for further research.

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The SaSA is also designed as a scientific platform. There is still much research to be carried out on the remains that have been discovered, said Dulac. Scientists will be invited to take up residencies. A cultural space is open for contemporary artists to hold temporary exhibitions.

The opening celebrations continued until late Saturday afternoon. Younger visitors were able to try their hand at archaeological excavations, using spades and trowels in large containers. The official part of the event took place on Friday evening in the presence of officials from the canton and the City of Geneva.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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