The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss asylum applications fell in first half of year

Asylum applications fell in the first half of the year
Asylum applications fell in the first half of the year Keystone-SDA

Significantly fewer asylum applications were submitted in Switzerland in the first half of 2026 than in the same period last year. Some 9,734 people applied for asylum - a drop of 16%.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss asylum applications fell in first half of year
Listening: Swiss asylum applications fell in first half of year
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

In June 2026, 1,777 asylum applications were lodged, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) announced. This was 20% fewer than in June last year, but 9% more than in the previous month, May.

The SEM attributed the year-on-year decline to lower arrival figures in southern Italy and fewer applications from Turkish nationals.

Most of the applications in June were from people from Afghanistan (456). This was followed by Eritrea with 222, Algeria with 175, Turkey with 140 and Somalia with 139 applications.

During the month in question, the SEM decided on 2,235 asylum applications and granted asylum in just under a third of cases. In addition, 872 people left Switzerland. Of these, 527 left of their own accord, whilst 345 were returned to their home country or a third country.

More

+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR