Swiss top court upholds prison sentence for Sperisen

Federal Court upholds 14-year prison sentence for Sperisen Keystone-SDA

The Federal Supreme Court has dismissed Erwin Sperisen’s appeal against his conviction for aiding and abetting murder. It thereby upheld the 14-year prison sentence imposed by the Geneva Cantonal Court in 2024.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesgericht bestätigt 14 Jahre Freiheitsstrafe für Sperisen Original Read more: Bundesgericht bestätigt 14 Jahre Freiheitsstrafe für Sperisen

Sperisen was Director-General of the Guatemalan National Police from 2004 to 2007. During this period, several prisoners died during a police operation in a prison. In 2018, the Geneva Cantonal Court sentenced Sperisen to 15 years’ imprisonment for aiding and abetting murder in seven cases.

The Federal Supreme Court upheld this judgement. After the European Court of Human Rights confirmed in 2023 that a judge had shown bias, the case was referred back to the Cantonal Court. It found Sperisen guilty of aiding and abetting murder and imposed a prison sentence of 14 years.

+ Sperisen challenges Switzerland over lengthy proceedings

In its latest ruling, the Federal Supreme Court finds that Sperisen’s right to a fair trial has not been infringed. He cannot derive any benefit from the acquittal of a person in Austria.

Sperisen holds dual Swiss and Guatemalan nationality. He sought refuge in Switzerland with his family in 2007. He was arrested in Geneva in 2012. Since then, he has been tried four times by the Geneva courts, which have convicted him on each occasion.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories

Prefer Swissinfo on Google See more Swissinfo articles in your Google results. Learn more Close