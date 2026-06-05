Geneva authorities and activists agree on ‘No G7’ demo route
Geneva authorities and protest organisers have agreed on the route for a demonstration against the upcoming G7 summit. The march in Geneva on June 14 will be rerouted away from the Mont Blanc Bridge in the city centre.
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The demonstration collective and Geneva minister Carole-Anne Kast agreed on Thursday evening to adapt the route with a diversion away from the lake to the Rue des Alpes, Françoise Nyffeler from the No-G7 coalition told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday.
The minister had responded to the organisers’ demands and had accepted changes to the route on the right bank of the Rhone presented by the Geneva government last week.
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As crossing the Mont Blanc bridge is prohibited, the demonstrators feared that a route in the immediate vicinity of the bridge could lead to clashes with security forces.
The 52nd G7 Summit is a scheduled annual summit to be held on 15–17 June 2026 in Evian, France.
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