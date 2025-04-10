Swiss president talks to Trump about tariffs

Swiss president Karin Keller-Sutter has spoken to her United States counterpart Donald Trump on the phone about tariffs.

Keller-Sutter conveyed Switzerland’s position on trade issues, but also ways to address the concerns of the US, she wrote on the X platform.

Trump has since suspended some of the higher tariffs the US threatened to impose on a raft of countries.

The two presidents have agreed to continue the talks. Keller-Sutter said she is looking forward to working out solutions in the “very near future”.

The import tariffs of 31% on goods from Switzerland imposed by Trump last week had previously come into force, before being apparently suspended. Keller-Sutter did not provide any details on what an agreement might look like.

At its meeting in Neuchâtel on Wednesday, the Federal Council appointed Gabriel Lüchinger as special envoy to the US.

He also set up a project organisation to manage relations between Switzerland and the US. It is headed by Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and, according to the federal government, encompasses all departments.

