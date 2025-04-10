Swiss president talks to Trump about tariffs

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss president Karin Keller-Sutter has spoken to her United States counterpart Donald Trump on the phone about tariffs.

Keller-Sutter conveyed Switzerland’s position on trade issues, but also ways to address the concerns of the US, she wrote on the X platform.

Trump has since suspended some of the higher tariffs the US threatened to impose on a raft of countries.

The two presidents have agreed to continue the talks. Keller-Sutter said she is looking forward to working out solutions in the “very near future”.

The import tariffs of 31% on goods from Switzerland imposed by Trump last week had previously come into force, before being apparently suspended. Keller-Sutter did not provide any details on what an agreement might look like.

At its meeting in Neuchâtel on Wednesday, the Federal Council appointed Gabriel Lüchinger as special envoy to the US.

He also set up a project organisation to manage relations between Switzerland and the US. It is headed by Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and, according to the federal government, encompasses all departments.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

