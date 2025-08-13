US tariffs: most Swiss rule out making future concessions, survey reveals
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: US tariffs: most Swiss rule out making future concessions, survey reveals
According to a survey published on Wednesday, most Swiss residents are against offering concessions to the United States in the current tariff dispute. This is despite the fact that the 39% tariff recently imposed by the US on most Swiss goods will likely damage the Swiss economy, the study shows.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Bevölkerung will laut Umfrage den USA keine Zugeständnisse machen
Original
Almost two-thirds of respondents in a recent survey believe that Switzerland should not allow itself to be put under pressure – even if this means an import tariff rate of 39%. This is one of the main conclusions of a survey carried out by the research institute Yougov published on Wednesday. Only a quarter of respondents were in favour of concessions to avert import tariffs.
More
More
Trump’s tariffs expose weakness of Switzerland’s economic independence
This content was published on
Officials worry that Switzerland’s historic strengths have become liabilities in an age of trade wars.
According to the study, two-thirds of Swiss respondents nonetheless expect the new tariffs to significantly damage the economy. Only 5% believe the Swiss economy will suffer little or no damage as a result.
Half of those surveyed also believe that Switzerland should focus more on its own products in future, even though this could lead to higher prices in Switzerland. The study also found that 41% of respondents were against Swiss companies making major investments in the US, while only 15% were in favour.
More
More
What do 39% US tariffs mean for the Swiss economy?
This content was published on
US tariffs of 39% on Swiss imports came into force on Thursday morning – the blow to Swiss exporters, jobs, and prosperity could be harsh.
According to the research institute, there is a broad consensus across the political spectrum on how Switzerland should react to the 39% import tariff recently imposed by the US.
One exception was on whether the Swiss government should cooperate more closely with the European Union due to the current situation. According to Yougov, supporters of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party were clearly against this idea. Overall, however, over half of the survey participants were in favour of greater cooperation.
A total of 1,260 people in Switzerland took part in the survey that was conducted from August 5-11.
More
More
US tariffs of 39% come into force for Switzerland
This content was published on
US tariffs of 39% on Swiss exports formally came into force on Thursday morning, despite last-minute talks.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Swiss citizens will also participate in flotilla against Gaza blockade
This content was published on
Swiss citizens are also taking part in the worldwide flotilla that intends to break the sea blockade in Gaza. The Waves of Freedom Association (WOFA) plans to leave with five boats loaded with baby milk powder and water filters.
Switzerland commemorates Italian partisans who died escaping fascists
This content was published on
Italian partisans tried to flee to Switzerland in October 1944. However, two died and a third was injured in a hail of bullets between their fascist pursuers and Swiss border guards in Ticino. They are now commemorated by so-called stumble stones.
Switzerland follows the EU with new sanctions against Russian oil
This content was published on
Switzerland is stepping up its sanctions against Russia in the context of the war in Ukraine. The measures are aimed at Russia's oil windfall. The European Union (EU) approved the same package of sanctions, the 18th since the start of the war, in mid-July.
Swiss government makes a case for e-ID ahead of referendum
This content was published on
The electronic-ID is secure and easy to use and its use is voluntary and free of charge: these are the arguments the government made in its campaign for a 'Yes' vote on the e-ID Act slated for September 28.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.