The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss alliance calls for referendum against Malaysia trade deal

Signatures for a referendum against the Malaysia free trade agreement have been submitted
Signatures for a referendum against the Malaysia free trade agreement have been submitted Keystone-SDA

The Alliance Against Rainforest Deforestation said on Monday that it had submitted 85,000 signatures in support of the referendum against the free trade agreement between Malaysia and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Switzerland.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss alliance calls for referendum against Malaysia trade deal
Listening: Swiss alliance calls for referendum against Malaysia trade deal
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Organisations warn that palm oil cultivation is problematic. They argue the growing demand for land for oil palm plantations is displacing local communities and leading to the clearing of valuable rainforest. Furthermore, international labour and human rights are regularly flouted on the plantations.

+ Switzerland concludes free-trade deal with Malaysia

An alliance comprising civil society organisations, the Social Democratic party and the Green party had launched a referendum against the EFTA free trade agreement approved by parliament in June. In addition to Switzerland, EFTA comprises Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

The Alliance Against Rainforest Deforestation now intends to focus on the referendum campaign, as it announced. If the referendum is successful, a public vote is expected to take place by mid-2027.

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Prefer Swissinfo on Google

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR