Switzerland to extend US trade talks beyond March deadline, says Parmelin
Switzerland will continue negotiating a trade agreement with the United States beyond the planned March 31 deadline, Swiss President Guy Parmelin said on Saturday on the sidelines of the Swiss People's Party's delegates’ assembly.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The March 31 deadline is “no longer valid”, Parmelin told the Swiss public broadcaster RSI, citing a recent US Supreme Court ruling that overturned specific tariffs imposed on several countries and deemed them illegal.
“Two meetings have already taken place and more are planned. But the US Supreme Court’s decision has cast doubt on part of the legal basis used by the United States,” Parmelin said.
More
Bern and Washington to start trade negotiations ‘as soon as possible’
In its February 20 ruling, the court found that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not allow the US president to impose general customs duties. Washington subsequently introduced new across‑the‑board tariffs of 10% under a different legal framework.
These new tariffs replace the previous ones for 150 days. “Despite this, negotiations are continuing, and there is no need to wait until July to reach a result,” Parmelin added.
More
US tax yo-yo blurs situation for Swiss companies
Adapted from Italian by AI/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.