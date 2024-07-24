Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Iran summons German ambassador over banning of Islamic centre, IRNA reports

This content was published on
1 minute

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the German ambassador in Tehran on Wednesday over Berlin’s decision to ban the Islamic Centre Hamburg (IZH) association, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Germany’s interior ministry said on Wednesday it had banned the organisation and its subsidiaries.

The German ministry said the IZH acted as a direct representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader and sought to bring about an Islamic revolution in Germany that would create theocratic rule.

The IZH was not available for comment by phone on Wednesday morning, and its website was not accessible to the public.

