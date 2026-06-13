L Catterton in Talks for Stake in Hyrox Fitness Brand, Sky Says

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(Bloomberg) — LVMH-backed private equity firm L Catterton is in exclusive talks to buy a stake in extreme fitness brand Hyrox, according to Sky News.

L Catterton has been in talks with the brand’s owner, Swiss-based Infront Sports & Media AG, for some time, Sky reported on Saturday, citing industry sources it didn’t identify.

An announcement is possible within weeks, Sky said, adding that the value of a potential transaction is unclear.

L Catterton declined to comment to Sky, while Infront couldn’t be reached for comment, it said.

This year, around 90,000 people are expected to compete in the fast-growing indoor race where athletes complete running and workout stations in cities around the world, Sky said.

In April, L Catterton was reported to be launching a $500 million fund with athletes, including basketball star Kevin Durant, to target investments in consumer companies. The firm, backed by the family office of LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault, is also is an investor in popular UK restaurant chain Dishoom, according to Sky.

Infront is run by Philippe Blatter, a nephew of former FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

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