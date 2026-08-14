Lagarde’s WEF Trip Set to Revive Talk of Early ECB Exit

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(Bloomberg) — Christine Lagarde will speak at the World Economic Forum’s headquarters in Geneva next week, a visit that’s likely to revive discussions about an early departure as European Central Bank president.

Lagarde is scheduled to participate in a discussion on the global economy on Wednesday, according to a weekly agenda of public speaking engagements published Friday by the ECB.

While such panel appearances aren’t noteworthy in themselves, rumors that Lagarde will leave before her eight-year term in Frankfurt ends in October 2027 began last year with a report that she may take over the WEF.

Back then, she played down such talk and pledged to see out her time at the ECB, even as WEF founder Klaus Schwab said she’d discussed stepping down from there to succeed him as chairman.

Lagarde’s is a member of the WEF’s board of trustees, a role that officially qualifies her to go for the organization’s top job. The board is holding an in-person meeting on Tuesday in Geneva where Swiss media reported discussions will focus on the WEF’s future. The ECB’s agenda doesn’t say whether she’ll attend.

Speculation on Lagarde’s early exit has persisted, fueled also by her own remarks. This month’s appearance will come just weeks after she refrained from saying she’ll stay on as ECB president until her term is finished.

While the WEF, known for its annual gathering in Davos, is still widely seen as an option for Lagarde, she also recently declined to rule out a role in French politics, “in whichever capacity I will be most efficient.”

In September, just months before presidential elections, she’s scheduled to be the guest of honor at an annual political gathering organized by Hervé Morin, president of the Normandy region and leader of the Les Centristes party.

Morin and Lagarde served as key ministers under president Nicolas Sarkozy from 2007. Morin headed the defense department for three years, while Lagarde was initially in charge of agriculture and fisheries before being promoted to finance chief. She left in 2011 for the top job at the International Monetary Fund.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment on Lagarde’s engagement in France or the WEF board meeting.

Talk about her possible early exit is feeding the debate over succession.

Last week, the Dutch government endorsed former central-bank governor Klaas Knot as the country’s candidate, while Germany is weighing whether to nominate Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel.

Spain has also already signaled its interest and is set to support Pablo Hernandez de Cos, a former Bank of Spain chief who currently leads the Bank for International Settlements. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect him to win the race, beating Knot, though last-minute candidates could yet emerge, as Lagarde herself did.

–With assistance from William Horobin, Jana Randow and Bastian Benrath-Wright.

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