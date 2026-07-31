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Swiss Diaspora

The Alphorn Festival: where Swiss tradition brings people together

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The Alphorn Festival: where Swiss tradition brings people together
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I am a member of the Swiss Abroad editorial team, where I translate and help distribute our content. With a backgound in international relations and communications, I now work for SWI swissinfo.ch translating and supporting the Swiss Abroad editorial team.

I manage Swissinfo’s social media channels in German, French and Italian. As a social media manager and digital content specialist, I curate the latest news, analyses and explainers on politics and culture for the Swiss diaspora in the Swiss languages and in English.

For most people, the alphorn is inextricably Swiss. Although it did not originate in Switzerland, it has become firmly established in the country’s cultural tradition. 

This is clear at the Alphorn Festival, which takes place every year in Nendaz, canton Valais. The traditional event attracts thousands of visitors annually, including from the Swiss Abroad. Swissinfo met one of them. 

>> All you need to know about the origins of the alphorn: 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR