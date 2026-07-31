The Alphorn Festival: where Swiss tradition brings people together

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For most people, the alphorn is inextricably Swiss. Although it did not originate in Switzerland, it has become firmly established in the country’s cultural tradition.

This is clear at the Alphorn Festival, which takes place every year in Nendaz, canton Valais. The traditional event attracts thousands of visitors annually, including from the Swiss Abroad. Swissinfo met one of them.

>> All you need to know about the origins of the alphorn:

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More Swiss oddities In search of the ‘authentic’ Swiss musical instrument This content was published on The alphorn is the most emblematic instrument in Swiss folklore, but not necessarily the most authentic. Read more: In search of the ‘authentic’ Swiss musical instrument

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