Swiss pharma firm Sandoz takes note of proposed US tariffs on generic drugs

Sandoz "takes note" of the new US tariffs Keystone-SDA

Generic drugs giant Sandoz said on Wednesday that it had “taken note” of Washington’s announcements regarding new tariffs on this type of medication, adding that it was “still too early” to assess the implications.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Sandoz “prend note” des nouveaux droits de douane américains Original Read more: Sandoz “prend note” des nouveaux droits de douane américains

“At this stage, it is too early to assess the potential implications, as further details on the implementation and scope of this measure are still required”, particularly regarding the group’s geographical presence and its “future investment decisions”, said a spokesperson for the Basel-based group, when questioned by the AWP news agency.

According to the spokesperson, Sandoz will continue “to monitor developments closely and engage in constructive dialogue with the relevant stakeholders”, without providing further details.

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More Medicine access Sandoz board chair ‘convinced that common sense will ultimately prevail’ on US pharma tariffs This content was published on In an exclusive interview with Swissinfo, Sandoz chair Gilbert Ghostine says he remains optimistic despite looming tariff hikes. Read more: Sandoz board chair ‘convinced that common sense will ultimately prevail’ on US pharma tariffs

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that generic medicines will be subject to 100% tariffs from August 2028, a measure which, he said, aims to bring back the production of pharmaceutical products to the US.

Up to 200%

“”Effective August 1st, 2026, all generic drugs being brought into the United States will continue to have a tariff of zero percent for a two year period of time, after which the tariff will be raised to 100% for a one year period of time, and 200% thereafter,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Generic medicines had until now been exempt from US tariffs on pharmaceutical products that were announced in April, which can reach up to 100%. The US President had, however, given his Secretary of Commerce a year to reassess the situation and recommend, if necessary, new measures on imports of generic medicines.

“This is done in order to reshore generic pharmaceutical production into America, with a penalty to those companies that decide not to build plant and equipment within the stated period of time given to them,” the Republican president explained in his message.

He added that the measures already in force concerning other medicines would remain “unchanged”.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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