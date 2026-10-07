Swiss researchers develop wire-shaped motor for robotic suits

EPFL develops wire-shaped motor for wearable robots Keystone-SDA

Researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) have developed a wire-shaped motor that could one day be used in robotic suits to help people move.

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The “FiberMotor” is between one and three millimetres in diameter, according to an EPFL press release published on Wednesday. The development is described in the journal Advanced Materials.

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The motor is made up of two hollow fibres, one inside the other. Thin copper wires are wrapped around both fibres. When voltage is applied, electrostatic forces pull the fibres closer together, causing the inner fibre to move back and forth inside the outer one.

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Unlike traditional motors, the wire motor does not require gears or a mechanical transmission system. This makes it more flexible and means it can be moved externally. For example, if an arm moves against the direction generated by the motor, it does not lock up.

Assistance for movement

Working together, four of the motors generated enough force to lift a 46-gram chocolate bar.

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The researchers say the technology could have a range of applications, including wearable robotic suits that help people walk. As part of their testing, they built the motors into a pair of trousers. In future, large numbers of the slim motors could be woven into clothing as threads, providing support for movements such as bending or straightening the leg.

The researchers have already launched a start-up to commercialise the technology. For now, however, their focus is on making the motor more powerful and durable.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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