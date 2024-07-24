Six feared dead after fishing boat sinks off Falkland Islands, Guardian reports

1 minute

(Reuters) – Six people are feared to have died after a Saint Helena-flagged fishing vessel sank off the coast of the Falkland Islands, The Guardian reported.

The report said 14 of the 27 crew members believed to have been on board were rescued. It said seven others remained missing.

The fishing vessel Argos Georgia, was 200 nautical miles east of Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands, when it sank, the British overseas territory’s government said in a statement.

The government said rescued crew were taken to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital in Stanley for medical assessments while search operations continued for those missing.

The government of the Falkland Islands, located in the south of the Atlantic Ocean, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.