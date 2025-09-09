The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Spar of South Africa Sells Swiss Unit to Focus on Home Market

(Bloomberg) — Spar Group Ltd. agreed to sell its Swiss unit for $59 million as South Africa’s second-largest retailer by revenue hones its focus at home.

The sale to Tannenwald Holding AG helps Spar significantly reduce debt, with the purchaser assuming all the obligations of the Swiss unit, the Durban-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Spar is also preparing to sell its UK business.

South African grocers are facing increased local competition with most tapping into parts of the country that have yet to rely on formal retailers.

As the jostle for South African consumers increases, Spar has also joined other local retailers in expanding their online offering. Larger rival Shoprite Holdings Ltd. last week reported online grocery growth of 48% to 18.9 billion rand ($1.1 billion) with its Sixty60 one-hour grocery delivery app, which is now offered at 694 outlets.

Spar has dropped 28% in Johannesburg this year, the worst performer on the seven-member FTSE/JSE Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores Index.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

