Stock Futures Trim Gains as Trump Rebukes Powell: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures trimmed an advance after President Donald Trump berated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for being slow to cut interest rates.

S&P 500 contracts were 0.5% higher, well off their highs for the session, with a slump in health insurers also weighing on sentiment. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.5%, supported by an upbeat sales forecast from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s biggest chipmaker.

Futures had climbed earlier as positive signals from initial US-Japan trade talks stirred optimism agreements can be reached to avoid higher levies on American trading partners. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index fell 0.6% as investors awaited an expected rate cut from the European Central Bank.

Trump said Powell’s termination from his position can’t come quickly enough, arguing that the US central bank should have lowered interest rates already this year, and in any case should do so now. Powell is “always TOO LATE AND WRONG,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Reaction to Trump’s comments in the bond market were muted, with Treasury yields ticking higher across the curve. A gauge of the dollar edged up.

Earlier, Trump said there was “big progress” in talks to strike a deal for Japan. The yen weakened after the country’s chief trade negotiator said currencies weren’t discussed, allaying concerns the US would push for a stronger exchange rate. Treasury yields climbed after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his commitment to keeping inflation in check. A gauge of the dollar climbed.

Following the turmoil triggered by the announcement of broad US levies earlier this month, investors are focusing more on developments in country-specific trade negotiations. Key questions surround China, after Beijing indicated Wednesday it has several conditions for agreeing to talks with the Trump administration.

“Hopes for good trade talks between the US and other countries after initial progress with Japan is one of the main drivers for US equity futures turning to green territory,” said Mathieu Racheter, Julius Baer head of equity strategy. “But that comes after quite a drop yesterday, so I wouldn’t read too much into the daily price action. The path of least resistance still remains to the downside.”

The ECB is expected to cut rates for the seventh time later Thursday, after Trump’s tariffs darkened the economic outlook. With trade negotiations still in flux, President Christine Lagarde is unlikely offer clear indications on where rates will go next.

Meanwhile, Powell on Wednesday signaled a wait-and-see approach to tariffs, pushing back on hopes the central bank would act quickly to soothe investor fears. His comments, along with concerns over the impact of tariffs on the tech sector, helped end a two-day consolidation in stocks.

“The only ‘Fed put’ that the Fed could envisage is if there was a risk of market dislocation, which is not the case at the moment,” said Enguerrand Artaz, a fund manager at La Financière de l’Echiquier. “When you look at the data, there is no need to intervene. Markets going down is not a reason in itself to intervene, especially not at these levels of valuation.”

In earnings news, UnitedHealth Group Inc. plunged 21% in premarket trading after the company cut its earnings outlook for the year and reported first-quarter earnings below estimates. Shares in other health insurers tumbled.

TSMC’s US-listed shares rose after the main chipmaker for Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. forecast sales for the second quarter that beat analyst estimates.

Elsewhere, Eli Lilly & Co. soared on positive data from a weight-loss pill study.

Shares in Hermès dropped after sales at the start of the year were hurt by a slowdown in Chinese luxury demand. Siemens Energy AG surged as much as 14% after the company boosted its revenue and net income outlook.

On the trade front, the US and Japan kicked off negotiations with an aim to reach a deal as soon as possible, top Japan negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said. Preparations are underway for a second round of discussions later this month, he said.

Countries are racing to negotiate deals with the US to avert high import taxes Trump imposed — and then quickly paused — on about 60 trading partners. That move put a 24% across-the-board tariff on Japanese imports on hold, though a 10% baseline charge still applies — as well as 25% levies on cars, steel and aluminum.

“The trajectory of US-Japan trade talks will continue to be closely monitored, not just for their bilateral implications, but also as a potential framework for how the US may approach trade relationships with other allies,” said Rajeev De Mello, a global macro portfolio manager at Gama Asset Management.

In commodities, gold hit a record earlier Thursday on demand for havens, before turning lower as risk sentiment improved. Oil rose for a second day after the US vowed to reduce Iran’s energy exports to zero.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 7:41 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1367

The British pound was little changed at $1.3234

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 142.52 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $84,545.57

Ether rose 1.3% to $1,593.99

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.31%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.62%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $63.29 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $3,324.66 an ounce

