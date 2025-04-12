The Week in Switzerland

In this picture from 2008, the Matterhorn (and hidden bear) appear on the Toblerone packaging.

Toblerone, the distinctive chocolate bar invented in Bern, has had a rough few years when it comes to PR. After Brexit in 2016 Mondelēz, which owns Toblerone, introduced a lighter, cheaper bar in the UK – “[one of] the dumbest corporate decisions of all time,” according to one customer on social media. In 2018 the chocolate was certified halal (the recipe has always been halal as well as kosher), which angered some people. In 2022 it outsourced some of its production to Bratislava in Slovakia, with the consequence that in 2023, under Swissness rules, Switzerland’s iconic Matterhorn mountain disappeared from Toblerone packaging.

“We replaced the Matterhorn with a generic, i.e. not directly identifiable, mountain as part of a standardisation of product designs,” van Riesen told newspaper 20 Minuten on Thursday in an interview.

“This became necessary because a small part of production had to be relocated abroad for capacity reasons, which prohibits the use of Swissness symbols on these products. And yes, the reactions to this were very emotional. We’d assumed that the difference wouldn’t be so clearly recognisable – and in fact it wasn’t – but the change itself triggered strong emotions, which we had underestimated.”

As a result, Mondelēz decided to put more emphasis on Switzerland being the home of Toblerone. “The Matterhorn may not be back, but the Swiss cross is officially back on the packaging for the first time since the market launch in 1908 – worldwide,” she said, pointing out that 90% of all Toblerone products – around four million packs a day – are produced in Bern and only these are allowed to bear the Swiss cross.

Some readers said they didn’t care what was on the packaging as long as the chocolate tasted good, but most were unimpressed. These two comments are fairly representative:

“Unfortunately, since Toblerone has belonged to Mondelēz it no longer has so much nougat in it. That’s why I don’t buy it anymore. With the Swiss cross Mondelēz only wants to boost sales (‘Swiss Quality’). It’s a shame that Switzerland is being sold out here and in many other areas,” wrote Rosa Berger.

“The unstylised Matterhorn belongs on the Toblerone, not necessarily the Swiss cross. If you understand that, you understand Switzerland,” said mh. “Everything else is just marketing.”