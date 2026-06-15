Record number of AI jobs in Switzerland
Demand for artificial intelligence (AI) skills has risen significantly in Switzerland. There is a particular demand for employees who can apply AI in their day-to-day work.
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In 2025, the number of AI-related job vacancies rose by around 9,000 to a record 25,000, according to the AI Job Barometer published on Monday by the consultancy firm PWC.
Despite this strong growth, AI roles accounted for just 1.8% of all advertised jobs. Employers are primarily looking for staff who can apply AI in their day-to-day work. The demand for AI developers has risen much less sharply.
AI roles are particularly prevalent in the technology, media and telecommunications sectors. At the same time, the use of the technology is increasingly spreading to other industries.
According to PWC, employees with AI skills benefit from above-average wages, particularly in the healthcare and energy sectors. The study is based on an analysis that examined a total of more than one billion job advertisements across 27 countries.
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Adapted from German with AI/mga
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