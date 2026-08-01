What Switzerland and the Three Musketeers have in common… sort of

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

“One for all, all for one” is Switzerland’s unofficial national motto. The phrase became popular during the creation of the modern federal state in the 19th century and has since stood as a symbol of unity among the cantons. In many ways, it reflects the core idea of Swiss federalism.

Read our article to find out more about the famous motto:

More

More Swiss oddities ‘One for all, all for one’: Switzerland’s (unofficial) national motto This content was published on “Unus pro omnibus, omnes pro uno” has become part of the fabric binding the Swiss federal state. Read more: ‘One for all, all for one’: Switzerland’s (unofficial) national motto

Popular Stories Most Discussed