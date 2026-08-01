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What Switzerland and the Three Musketeers have in common… sort of

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What Switzerland and the Three Musketeers have in common… sort of
Listening: What Switzerland and the Three Musketeers have in common… sort of
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I manage Swissinfo’s social media channels in German, French and Italian. As a social media manager and digital content specialist, I curate the latest news, analyses and explainers on politics and culture for the Swiss diaspora in the Swiss languages and in English.

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

“One for all, all for one” is Switzerland’s unofficial national motto. The phrase became popular during the creation of the modern federal state in the 19th century and has since stood as a symbol of unity among the cantons. In many ways, it reflects the core idea of Swiss federalism.

Read our article to find out more about the famous motto:

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR