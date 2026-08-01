What Switzerland and the Three Musketeers have in common… sort of
“One for all, all for one” is Switzerland’s unofficial national motto. The phrase became popular during the creation of the modern federal state in the 19th century and has since stood as a symbol of unity among the cantons. In many ways, it reflects the core idea of Swiss federalism.
Read our article to find out more about the famous motto:
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‘One for all, all for one’: Switzerland’s (unofficial) national motto
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