Zurich will extend assisted suicide to private care homes and hospitals
The canton of Zurich is set to become the first German-speaking Swiss canton to extend access to assisted suicide to all care homes – both public and private – as well as to hospitals and rehabilitation clinics. On Sunday, voters overwhelmingly approved a legislative amendment to this effect.
A strong majority of 68.11% of voters backed a counter-proposal requiring private care homes, hospitals and rehabilitation clinics to allow assisted suicide on their premises. The government had opposed the proposal.
In the canton of Zurich, only care homes with a municipal service mandate have been required to allow assisted suicide since 2023. The approved counter-proposal takes up the idea of universal access sought by a popular initiative, which has since been withdrawn. However, it excludes psychiatric clinics and prisons.
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Self-determination over religious freedom: Zurich sends strong signal on assisted dying
Zurich thus aligns itself with the French cantons of Vaud, Neuchâtel, Geneva and Valais in the area of hospitals. Its legislation goes even further by including private care homes.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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