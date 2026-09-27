The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News
Swiss democracy

Zurich will extend assisted suicide to private care homes and hospitals

Zurich authorities extend assisted suicide to private care homes and hospitals
Zurich authorities extend assisted suicide to private care homes and hospitals Keystone-SDA

The canton of Zurich is set to become the first German-speaking Swiss canton to extend access to assisted suicide to all care homes – both public and private – as well as to hospitals and rehabilitation clinics. On Sunday, voters overwhelmingly approved a legislative amendment to this effect.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich will extend assisted suicide to private care homes and hospitals
Listening: Zurich will extend assisted suicide to private care homes and hospitals
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

A strong majority of 68.11% of voters backed a counter-proposal requiring private care homes, hospitals and rehabilitation clinics to allow assisted suicide on their premises. The government had opposed the proposal.

In the canton of Zurich, only care homes with a municipal service mandate have been required to allow assisted suicide since 2023. The approved counter-proposal takes up the idea of universal access sought by a popular initiative, which has since been withdrawn. However, it excludes psychiatric clinics and prisons.

More

Zurich thus aligns itself with the French cantons of Vaud, Neuchâtel, Geneva and Valais in the area of hospitals. Its legislation goes even further by including private care homes.

How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR