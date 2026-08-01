The week in Switzerland

One of the most severe droughts in recent years continued across Europe and Switzerland this week. With droughts becoming increasingly severe, Switzerland must “relearn how to manage its water resources”, said Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

“Switzerland as a whole won’t face a water shortage,” hydrologist Bettina Schaefli told RTS on Thursday. “The problem lies with specific municipalities that are running short of water. The question is whether there is water at the right time, in the right place. And this summer, that’s not the case.”

RTS warned of conflicts over water use, particularly between private individuals – who want to fill their swimming pools or water their lawns – and the agricultural sector. “The drought is taking its toll on Swiss farmers,” the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) reported on Thursday. “Their crops are withering, and in some places cows are having to be slaughtered due to a lack of feed.”

Since last Saturday 34 firefighters from French-speaking Switzerland have been helping their French colleagues tackle the wildfires that have already burnt 42,000 hectares in Gironde, southwestern France. It’s a gruelling experience, RTS wrote, but also an important one, as it enables them to learn how to manage this type of large-scale fire, which could one day affect Switzerland.

“We must prepare ourselves because, unfortunately, it’s only a matter of time before we see an exceptional wildfire in Switzerland’s vegetation and forests,” said Nicolas Schumacher, commander of the Geneva Fire and Rescue Service and head of the French-speaking Swiss detachment in France.