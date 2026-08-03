Switzerland is groaning. The summer heat has the country firmly in its grip. How will this make itself felt in politics – or, more specifically, in the 2027 election year?

Eight years ago, when the federal elections followed a scorching summer, the Greens and the Liberal Greens recorded a historic gain in seats. The Greens will also want to make this a key issue in the next elections, says political scientist Michael Hermann. It is “their central political issue”.

“The other parties know that if there is more talk of climate change, this tends to help the Green parties rather than themselves,” Hermann told Swiss public broadcaster SRF. The right-wing Swiss People’s Party, for example, whose rural support base has been severely affected by the heatwave, therefore prefers to focus on issues that will help it win elections.

According to Hermann, the scorching summer of 2026 is likely to have an impact on next year’s federal elections. However, the situation is different from that of eight years ago: the two Green parties are on the defensive. “There are many other issues competing for attention. And the issue of climate change is simply no longer as fresh as it was in 2019, when we took a completely new look at it,” he says.

But it’s not only with a view to the 2027 election year that the combination of the heatwave and politics is making headlines. As the NZZ am Sonntag first reported, Environment Minister Albert Rösti from the People’s Party has cut precisely those funds from the financial planning for the coming years that were earmarked for climate-friendly reforestation of Switzerland’s forests. Yet both the House of Representatives and the Senate have repeatedly called for additional funding in recent years. However, the final word has not yet been spoken: parliament will revisit the issue of funding for the forests during the budget debate in December.