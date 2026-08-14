The Swiss healthcare system is regularly criticised for its high costs. A report by the Swiss Federal Audit Office has further fuelled the debate.

According to its findings, a large proportion of the discounts granted by the pharmaceutical industry on certain medicines do not benefit insured patients, even though these reductions are intended to help curb healthcare spending. The report also criticises the Federal Office of Public Health for failing to carry out sufficient checks.

The findings have provoked strong reactions in parliament. Several parliamentarians have condemned the system as opaque and are calling for greater transparency. Some have even gone so far as to describe it as “organised theft”, arguing that patients are being deprived of savings that should help reduce their health insurance bills.

Those involved, however, dispute these accusations. Pharmacists and doctors point out that reimbursement mechanisms are complex and that some discounts also help fund services or facilitate access to certain treatments. They reject the suggestion that the savings are being systematically misappropriated.

The controversy comes at a particularly sensitive time. For several years, rising healthcare costs have been one of the Swiss public’s main concerns. With health insurance premiums for 2027 due to be announced in just a few weeks, the debate over how to contain spending is likely to intensify further.