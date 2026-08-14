Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Switzerland likes to cultivate the image of a country where everything runs with clockwork precision. But this Friday’s news is a reminder that no mechanism is perfect. From healthcare to schools and urban security, several cogs are showing signs of strain.
Before rounding off the week on a lighter note with a caviar vending machine, here’s an overview of some of the frictions running through Swiss society.
The Swiss healthcare system is regularly criticised for its high costs. A report by the Swiss Federal Audit Office has further fuelled the debate.
According to its findings, a large proportion of the discounts granted by the pharmaceutical industry on certain medicines do not benefit insured patients, even though these reductions are intended to help curb healthcare spending. The report also criticises the Federal Office of Public Health for failing to carry out sufficient checks.
The findings have provoked strong reactions in parliament. Several parliamentarians have condemned the system as opaque and are calling for greater transparency. Some have even gone so far as to describe it as “organised theft”, arguing that patients are being deprived of savings that should help reduce their health insurance bills.
Those involved, however, dispute these accusations. Pharmacists and doctors point out that reimbursement mechanisms are complex and that some discounts also help fund services or facilitate access to certain treatments. They reject the suggestion that the savings are being systematically misappropriated.
The controversy comes at a particularly sensitive time. For several years, rising healthcare costs have been one of the Swiss public’s main concerns. With health insurance premiums for 2027 due to be announced in just a few weeks, the debate over how to contain spending is likely to intensify further.
Pupils are gradually returning to school across Switzerland. Some cantons have already started the new term, while others are preparing to do so in the coming days. But several teachers’ organisations are sounding the alarm, warning that the school system is facing growing challenges, from ageing infrastructure to a lack of resources to support pupils with special needs.
The first concern is school buildings. With heatwaves becoming increasingly frequent, unions say many schools are no longer suited to current climatic conditions. They point to classrooms that can turn into veritable ovens during periods of intense heat and are calling for greater investment in renovating school buildings.
Teachers are also concerned about the state of inclusive education. According to a survey reported by Swiss public broadcaster SRF, a large proportion of school staff feel they lack the time, specialist support and resources needed to meet the needs of pupils with increasingly diverse profiles.
“A good school is possible, but only with sufficient resources and if we have time for every child,” sums up Dagmar Rösler, president of the umbrella organisation for teachers in German-speaking Switzerland.
Explosive attacks on cash machines, burglaries at luxury car dealerships, raids on gun shops and even carjackings: in recent months, a string of spectacular crimes has made headlines across Switzerland. The incidents are fuelling a debate about security in a country traditionally regarded as one of the safest in the world.
In Geneva, these concerns are now spreading to the business community. According to several business representatives, the rise in crime and the resulting sense of insecurity are becoming a cause for concern. They fear, in particular, that this could affect the canton’s appeal and are calling on the authorities to step up their efforts.
According to a study published this week by the Foundation for the Attractiveness of canton Geneva (FLAG), the number of offences under the criminal code recorded in the canton rose by 14.1% between 2022 and 2025. Property offences, such as theft, burglary and fraud, account for nearly three-quarters of recorded offences. Homejackings almost doubled over the same period, while serious violence rose by more than 20%.
The authorities stress, however, that Geneva remains a safe city by international standards. They also point to several measures designed to modernise security systems and better combat new forms of crime. Some indicators are, in fact, moving in a positive direction, particularly when it comes to cybercrime.
Vending machines already allow customers to buy drinks, snacks and travel tickets. In Switzerland, they now also sell caviar. A subsidiary of Coop has installed what is billed as the country’s first caviar vending machine in Frutigen, canton Bern, making the delicacy available at any time of the day or night.
The machine sells several varieties of caviar at prices lower than those generally charged in the luxury retail sector. The aim is to attract curious customers, but also to make a product often associated with special occasions and prestigious restaurants more widely accessible.
The initiative illustrates a distinctly Swiss trend: the art of combining commercial innovation with practicality. Even a product considered one of the symbols of global luxury can now be bought in a matter of seconds, on a street corner and without setting foot in a delicatessen.
Translated from French, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/ts
Most Read
Swiss Diaspora
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative