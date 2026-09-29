Swiss Lawmakers Want to Tax Firms When They Hire Foreign Workers

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(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s upper house backed an immigration tax on companies hiring foreign workers, a controversial proposal in a country where many multinationals say they need to have easy access to international talent.

The proposed levy of at least 2,000 francs ($2,400) per employee would apply if immigration, unemployment or welfare recipients breach certain thresholds, parliament said Tuesday on its website. Lawmakers want to introduce it if voters back a set of accords for closer cooperation between Switzerland and the surrounding European Union.

The EU deal has proved controversial in some quarters because it renews Switzerland’s ties to the bloc’s principle of free movement of people. The tax would form part of a safeguard clause for Switzerland if immigration from the bloc causes “serious economic or social problems.”

“Immigrants are settling into a ready-made nest in Switzerland,” center-right lawmaker Andrea Caroni had said earlier this year when pitching the idea of a tax. “So we can ask them to pay something for that.”

Lawmakers haven’t settled on whether the levy would be charged annually or just once. The bill is set to move on to the lower house, where sign-off is also required.

On Tuesday, the upper house also voted that newcomers to Switzerland from the EU should be required to submit to a criminal record check.

The treaty package with the EU is intended to put Switzerland’s access to the single market on a firmer footing. The deal must still go to a national plebiscite, which isn’t expected before next spring.

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