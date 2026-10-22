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Swiss Politics

Swiss government opposes initiative to restrict fireworks

Federal Council opposes popular initiative to restrict fireworks
Federal Council opposes popular initiative to restrict fireworks Keystone-SDA

The federal government recommends rejecting the fireworks initiative that will be voted on by the Swiss people on November 29. It argues that the cantons and municipalities already have the legal basis to restrict fireworks.

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Keystone-SDA

The popular initiative referred to as the Fireworks Restriction Initiative calls for a ban on fireworks that produce noise. Accordingly, loud fireworks, such as firecrackers and bangers, would no longer be permitted to be sold to private individuals. Furthermore, private individuals would no longer be permitted to set off loud fireworks.

The Federal Council is aware, as stated in its message to parliament, that loud fireworks are perceived as a nuisance by some members of the public and can trigger severe reactions in animals. However, the noise and the particulate matter emissions from fireworks – also cited by the initiative committee – are temporary and comparatively low.

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Should the use of fireworks be restricted to better protect animals, people and the environment? Or does the initiative threaten a popular tradition deeply rooted in August 1 and New Year’s celebrations?

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The Federal Council goes on to say that many people in the country associate very positive emotions with setting off fireworks. In its view, nationwide restrictions on the sale and use of fireworks are therefore unnecessary and disproportionate.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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