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How should Switzerland regulate the use of fireworks?

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I manage a multilingual team responsible for covering the Swiss Abroad, providing them with the information they need to participate in political life in Switzerland. After studying political science in Neuchâtel and Bern, I started out in multimedia journalism at SwissTXT and RTS. Since 2008, I've been working at SWI swissinfo.ch, where I've held various journalistic and management positions.

On November 29, Swiss voters will decide on an initiative aimed at banning the sale and use of noisy fireworks. Pyrotechnic devices that do not produce loud bangs, such as sparklers and fountains, would remain permitted.

Should the use of fireworks be restricted to better protect animals, people and the environment? Or does the initiative threaten a popular tradition deeply rooted in August 1 and New Year’s celebrations?

And what about you, as a Swiss citizen living abroad – do you set off fireworks during these celebrations? What do you think of the initiative? We’d love to hear your views!

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Anonymous
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.

It really is high time we banned all this fireworks noise. There’s a lot of talk about it because of the animals, but aren’t we humans worth protecting too – and nature in general, for that matter? __I’m of an older generation, but I have fond memories of 1 August from my younger days. Back then we had lanterns, sparklers and sometimes a ‘volcano’. Everyone was happy; we simply enjoyed the day as Switzerland’s national holiday. I think we’ve got enough pollution in the air as it is.

Es wäre wahrlich an der Zeit diese knallerei zu verbieten. Es wird viel darüber diskutiert wegen der Tiere, aber sind wir Menschen es nicht auch Wert, ja auch die Natur im allgemeinen. __Ich bin ein älterer Jahrgang, aber ich erinnere mich gerne an den 1.August in meinen Jüngeren Jahren. Da hatte man Lampione, bengalische Zündhöler und manchmal einen Vulkan. Alle waren zufrieden, man genoss diesen Tag einfach als Feiertag der Schweiz. Ich denke wir haben schon genug Dreck in der Luft.

Anonymous

A mother and daughter from Iran currently live in Japan, and the daughter is active in the entertainment industry. Because of her childhood experiences, the sound of fireworks triggers memories of air raids, making it painful for her to hear them.____Even though 80 years have passed since World War II, I had never heard similar stories from Japanese people. However, this year, I happened to hear a listener's personal account on the radio, where a Japanese person also shared that the sound of fireworks reminded them of the war.____I hope people will quietly become aware that around the world, there are unspoken feelings and voices like this associated with the sound of fireworks.

J
Jorg Hiker

I don't like the noise of fireworks, but I like excessive regulations even less. Actually, friends asked me why Swiss referendums are usually about new regulations and rarely about removing excess laws. I would collect signatures for a referendum setting a cap of maximum number of regulations at any one time.

Gwenda Davies
Suze

Fireworks on 1 August in Valais are often banned because of drought related risks. ____Because of safety issues I would prefer there are only organised displays across the country in the hands of experts for everyone to enjoy.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR