How should Switzerland regulate the use of fireworks?

On November 29, Swiss voters will decide on an initiative aimed at banning the sale and use of noisy fireworks. Pyrotechnic devices that do not produce loud bangs, such as sparklers and fountains, would remain permitted.

Should the use of fireworks be restricted to better protect animals, people and the environment? Or does the initiative threaten a popular tradition deeply rooted in August 1 and New Year’s celebrations?

And what about you, as a Swiss citizen living abroad – do you set off fireworks during these celebrations? What do you think of the initiative? We’d love to hear your views!

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