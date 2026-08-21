Half of Swiss armed forces anti-discrimination measures now in place
The Swiss armed forces are making progress in tackling discrimination and sexual violence. Half of the planned measures have already been implemented, with the remainder under way. Only one of the 16 measures is behind schedule.
In 2025, the Swiss armed forces launched a 16-point action plan to tackle discrimination and sexual violence. Eight of the measures have already been implemented, including a compulsory online awareness-training module for all recruits and the introduction of an anonymous reporting tool.
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Seven measures are currently under way. Only one has been delayed and will not be introduced until late 2027. It concerns an information leaflet outlining victims’ rights. The delay is due to setbacks affecting a broader project: a comprehensive handbook setting out the procedures to follow in cases of discrimination.
A follow-up study is planned for spring 2028.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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