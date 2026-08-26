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Swiss committee backs lower VAT rise to fund army rearmament

Council of States committee wants a smaller increase in VAT for the armed forces
The Swiss Senate’s  Finance Committee has proposed a different way of funding the military rearmament programme from that put forward by the government. Keystone-SDA

A committee of the Swiss Senate has proposed a different way of funding the military rearmament programme from that put forward by the government. Under its plan, the VAT increase would be smaller, unspent budget allocations would also be used and the rearmament fund would remain in place for longer.

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Swiss committee backs lower VAT rise to fund army rearmament
Listening: Swiss committee backs lower VAT rise to fund army rearmament
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Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Senate’s Finance Committee has backed the proposal, according to a statement from the Parliamentary Services on Tuesday evening. The Security Policy Committee, which is leading work on the proposal, is due to discuss the matter shortly.

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Opposition to the government’s plans had already emerged during the consultation process. Now, a majority on the Finance Committee has changed the proposed arrangements for the armed forces’ rearmament fund.

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Under the proposal, VAT would rise by 0.2 percentage points rather than 0.5. Unspent budget allocations would also be transferred to the fund. In addition, the legislation establishing the fund would no longer be tied to the mandatory referendum on the VAT increase.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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