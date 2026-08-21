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Swiss government launches new anti-radicalisation measures

Switzerland is stepping up its efforts to combat radicalisation
Switzerland is stepping up its efforts to combat radicalisation Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is stepping up efforts to tackle radicalisation, which has been on the rise since 2023. On Friday, the government, cantonal authorities and local councils launched a national charter.

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Swiss government launches new anti-radicalisation measures
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Keystone-SDA

The charter sets out a political commitment to tackling all forms of radicalisation and extremism, according to a press release. It also provides practical tools for people and organisations, including parents and teachers, who may come into contact with young people at risk.

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The number of minors becoming radicalised has been rising in Switzerland and elsewhere in Europe since 2023. At the same time, violent extremism is becoming increasingly diverse. One example is the growing number of young men joining incel communities.

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To address the trend, the Federal Council – Switzerland’s executive body – cantons and local authorities have launched two national action plans. Between 2019 and 2026, nearly 100 projects were rolled out, backed by annual funding of CHF750,000 ($938,901).

How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR