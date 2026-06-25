Swiss President Will Meet US’s Jamieson Greer Amid Tariff Spat

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(Bloomberg) — Swiss President Guy Parmelin will meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer later this month for talks as the two countries aim to finalize a broader trade deal amid renewed tariff pressure from Washington.

Parmelin — who also is Switzerland’s economy minister — will travel from June 29 until July 9 to the US, Canada and Mexico, his department said Thursday. It said a meeting with Greer is planned but didn’t specify the date.

During the visit, Parmelin intends to “highlight the mutual benefit of the close economic ties between Switzerland and the US,” according to a statement.

Earlier this month, the US slapped new tariffs on Switzerland and other countries under allegations of not sufficiently fighting forced labor. Bern “vehemently” rejected the allegations. Closed-door talks between both sides are ongoing in order to bring a framework deal reached in November into a more binding form.

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