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Swiss hotel sector saw small rise in overnight stays in July

Swiss hotel sector sees a slight increase in overnight stays in July
The uptick follows four consecutive months of decline. Keystone-SDA

The Swiss hotel industry recorded a small increase in overnight stays in July mainly due to stronger domestic demand.

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Swiss hotel sector saw small rise in overnight stays in July
Listening: Swiss hotel sector saw small rise in overnight stays in July
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Keystone-SDA

The number of overnight stays rose by 0.3% compared with the same month last year, according to a preliminary estimate released on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). Overnight stays of domestic guests rose by 3.8%, while those of foreign guests fell by 2.6%.

The uptick follows four consecutive months of decline.

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In the first two months of the year, the Swiss hotel sector continued the record-breaking run of the previous year and reported rising overnight stays. But from March onwards overnight stays began to slide on a monthly basis.

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The Swiss mountains, such as the Rigi in the photo, attract thousands of tourists every year.

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Consequently, the figures for the first half of the year were also negative: the number of overnight stays was down by 0.7% to 20.3 million.

A strong second half of the year would be needed to surpass the previous year’s record annual figure.

The FSO will publish a second estimate for July on August 24, with the final figures to follow on September 4.

How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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