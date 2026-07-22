Swiss hotels report fourth consecutive monthly decline in overnight stays

Swiss hotel sector continues to see fewer overnight stays in June Keystone-SDA

In June 2026, the Swiss hotel industry recorded a decline in overnight stays for the fourth month running. This was once again due to a fall in the number of foreign guests.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Hotellerie auch im Juni mit weniger Logiernächten Original Read more: Schweizer Hotellerie auch im Juni mit weniger Logiernächten

The number of overnight stays fell by 2.2% in June compared with the same month last year, according to a second estimate released by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Wednesday. This comes as no surprise, given that the FSO’s initial estimate had already pointed to a decline.

Significantly fewer visitors from Asia

Among foreign guests, overnight stays fell by 4.6%. The slight increase of 0.7% among domestic guests was not enough to offset this decline.

The decline was particularly marked among visitors from Asia (-19%). In particular, there were significantly fewer visitors from India (-34%) and the Gulf states (-30%). The number of overnight stays by Chinese guests also fell by 7.4%. By contrast, there was only a slight decrease in the number of guests from Europe (-0.3%) and the Americas (-0.1%).

In the first two months of 2026, the Swiss hotel industry had continued seamlessly on from the previous year’s record-breaking performance. Since March, however, the number of overnight stays has been falling month on month.

The FSO will publish the final and absolute figures for June on August 4.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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