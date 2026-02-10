Treasuries Climb as Retail Sales Miss Estimates: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries extended gains after a weaker-than-estimated retail sales report reinforced the case for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year. Stocks wavered as traders digested the gains of the past two of sessions. Bitcoin sank.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid four basis points to 4.16%. S&P 500 futures were little changed, following a rally that put the US equity benchmark on the brink a record. The dollar fluctuated. Money markets are assigning around a higher chance that the Fed will cut rates three times in 2026, compared with a week ago when just two reductions were priced.

US retail sales unexpectedly stalled in December, suggesting more tempered consumer spending as the year drew to a close. The value of retail purchases, unadjusted for inflation, was little changed after a 0.6% gain in November. Excluding auto dealers and gasoline stations, sales were also flat.

“Bottom line, on the weaker than expected core sales, fourth-quarter gross domestic product estimates will get trimmed,” said Peter Boockvar author of The Boock Report.

The data precede Wednesday’s closely watched January employment release. Economists predict payrolls rose 68,000 in January. Such an outcome would be the best in four months. The unemployment rate is seen holding at 4.4%, near a four-year high.

In addition to the monthly payrolls and unemployment numbers, each January release includes an annual revision to the jobs count. The so-called benchmark update is expected to reveal a notable markdown to payrolls growth in the year through March 2025.

“Revisions tomorrow are expected to be -800k, and there is some concern that such a reading would imply slower consumer spending,” said Dennis DeBusschere at 22V Research.

Corporate Highlights:

Alphabet Inc. is selling over $11 billion in sterling and Swiss franc-denominated bonds, including an ultra-rare issue of a 100-year note, following a bumper deal in the US. Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google committed to making app stores changes to ensure fairness to developers and consumers, the UK’s antitrust watchdog said announcing the first assurances from Big Tech firms under the country’s digital market rules. Coca-Cola Co. offered a 2026 full-year sales outlook with a bottom end of the range that came in below Wall Street estimates, as the company works to expand into non-sugary drinks. Harley-Davidson Inc. reported an unexpected drop in motorcycle shipments, extending its struggles in the face of weak demand and punishing tariffs. Marriott International Inc. reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations, after airport delays during last year’s US government shutdown put a damper on business travel. CVS Health Corp. missed Wall Street’s profit projections for 2026, failing to clear the high bar the market set for the company after saying in December all of its business units would grow this year. Under Armour Inc. was downgraded to sell from neutral at by Citigroup Inc., which cited caution on the NAM brand turnaround, including “a highly competitive environment” and weak direct-to-consumer traffic. US regulators rejected Regenxbio Inc.’s gene therapy for Hunter syndrome, underscoring the hard line the Trump administration is taking on drug approvals for rare diseases. Fiserv Inc. forecast a gloomier year for growth and profits on Wednesday as the payments firm grapples with expenses from a strategic overhaul. McKinsey & Co. agreed to hand control of its $20 billion investment arm to Neuberger Berman, after decades of managing the fortunes of the consulting firm’s current and former partners in sophisticated hedge fund and alternative strategies. Spotify Technology SA, the Swedish music streaming giant, added a record number of users last quarter, far surpassing Wall Street analyst expectations. AstraZeneca Plc expects profit to grow further this year, boosted by sales of its cancer drugs as it works to offset a patent expiry of a blockbuster diabetes medicine. BP Plc is halting share buybacks to shore up its balance sheet as pressure mounts on the UK energy giant to deliver on its turnaround Barclays Plc said it will return at least £15 billion ($20.5 billion) to shareholders through 2028 as it continues to work through a long-term plan to slash costs and improve profitability. Commerzbank AG plans to start a new €540 million ($643 million) share buyback after full-year earnings beat analysts’ estimates. Ferrari NV issued new guidance for 2026 that reassured investors about the luxury carmaker’s ability to sustain growth and margins through a major product transition. Better-than-expected sales at top brand Gucci sent Kering SA shares soaring as investors bet new Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo will revive growth at the struggling luxury group. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s January sales grew at their fastest clip in months, a sign of sustained global AI spending even as concerns persist about an industry bubble. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. debuted an AI model that can help robots and other devices perform real-world tasks, taking another step toward an eventual goal of leading multiple artificial intelligence spheres. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:48 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1904 The British pound was little changed at $1.3680 The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 154.91 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $69,064.56 Ether fell 4.6% to $2,023.97 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.16% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.82% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.50% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.46% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.81% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $64.58 a barrel Spot gold was little changed ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.