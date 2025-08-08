The Swiss voice in the world since 1935

US Adds Surprise Gold Bar Tariff in Blow to Switzerland, FT Says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — The US government has placed tariffs on imports of one-kilogram gold bars, threatening to shake up the bullion market and dealing a blow to Swiss trade, the Financial Times has reported.

The industry had expected gold bars to be classified under customs codes exempt from President Donald Trump’s country tariffs. However, Customs Border Protection has placed one-kilo and 100-ounce gold bars under a code that is subject to the levies, the newspaper reported, citing a ruling letter dated July 31.

One-kilo bars are the most common form traded on Comex, the world’s largest gold futures market, and comprise the bulk of Switzerland’s bullion exports to the US, the FT said.

The news drove a spike in the premium for gold futures in New York over the spot price as markets opened in Asia on Friday. Contracts for December delivery jumped to more than $100 an ounce above the global benchmark for spot prices in London.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Swiss Abroad: How do you celebrate Swiss National Day where you live?

Do you have any special traditions for Switzerland’s birthday? Let us know where you live and how you usually celebrate.

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dominique Soguel

What do recent events tell us about the risks and rewards of sticking to nuclear treaties?

Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Israel, Iran. What’s the point of nuclear deals if it pays off to flout them?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR