Bern remains ‘winner’ in cantonal compensation scheme
Some CHF4.6 billion ($5.75 billion) will be transferred from the richer to the poorer cantons as part of the Swiss financial equalisation system in 2027.
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This is CHF1.8 billion less than 2026. Bern remains the big winner, while Zug and Geneva remain the big contributors.
A total of eight cantons will be among the net contributors next year, according to the Federal Finance Administration’s calculations on Tuesday. Behind the two largest, which will pay CHF529 million and CHF497 million respectively, come Zurich, Schwyz, Basel City, Nidwalden, Schaffhausen and Appenzell Inner Rhodes.
+ How rich cantons subsidise their ‘poorer’ cousins
The other 18 cantons will benefit from this confederal solidarity, starting with Bern, which remains the biggest beneficiary, with CHF1.71 billion in net compensation payments due in 2027. Next come Valais with CHF897 million, Aargau (CHF709 million) and Fribourg (CHF593 million). Neuchâtel will receive CHF247 million, Jura CHF179 million and Vaud CHF126 million.
Adapted from French by AI/ts
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